Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 657.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,640 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

