Comerica Bank Has $18.89 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Wingstop worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WING. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $260.00 price objective on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.17.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $259.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.03 and its 200 day moving average is $281.44. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.