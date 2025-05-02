Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,936,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,500,000 after purchasing an additional 226,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,550,000 after purchasing an additional 517,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,352,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,259,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 130.30%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

