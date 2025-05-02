William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for RCL Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $220.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. The trade was a 41.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,491,190.28. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 in the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.