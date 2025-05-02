Keel Point LLC Buys 2,172 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,619,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,212,000 after purchasing an additional 909,532 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $43,858,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 209,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $71.80 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $234.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

