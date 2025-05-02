Keel Point LLC Sells 344 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 421,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 99,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $96.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

