Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DASH opened at $196.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 726.67 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.99.
In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,840,596.70. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. This represents a 71.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock worth $30,394,673. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
