360 Financial Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

360 Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $383.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

