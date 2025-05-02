ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Erste Group Bank

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $969.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,041.00.

NYSE NOW opened at $958.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $838.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $967.70. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,878. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

