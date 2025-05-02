Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $47,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This trade represents a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

