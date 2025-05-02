ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in ONEOK by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,888,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,131,000 after acquiring an additional 262,486 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,258,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in ONEOK by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

