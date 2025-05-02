Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 263 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after purchasing an additional 889,193 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 338,316 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 252,380 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,271,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.37. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

