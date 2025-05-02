Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 350.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,103,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.00.

McKesson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $706.54 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $728.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $669.64 and its 200 day moving average is $611.97. The company has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

