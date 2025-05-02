Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $57,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,505,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,398 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,777,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,403,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 880,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.39.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $158.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

