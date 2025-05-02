Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,414 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $61,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $209.55 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $162.16 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

