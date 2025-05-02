20,195 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.74.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $676.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $679.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

