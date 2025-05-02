Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $89.46 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,548 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $89,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 41.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 219.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $370.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.22.

NYSE GEV opened at $382.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.37. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.75.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

