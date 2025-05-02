Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 17,746 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. FMR LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,781,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,144,000 after buying an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,639,000 after buying an additional 1,222,074 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $279.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.21 and a 200-day moving average of $303.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total value of $18,243,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.15.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

