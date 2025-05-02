Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 191,932 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191,932 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.19% of D.R. Horton worth $84,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $125.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

