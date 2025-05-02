Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,543 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.24% of DuPont de Nemours worth $77,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

