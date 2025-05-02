Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,241 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cencora were worth $68,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 112.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the third quarter worth about $4,072,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Cencora in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Cencora in the third quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,967 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $290.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.02. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $296.65.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

