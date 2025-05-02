Western Digital Co. (WDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 18th

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.65.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

