Wahed Invest LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.27.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $136.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $239.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

