The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. The trade was a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.