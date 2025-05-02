115,046 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,619,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 464,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $609,595.12. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,764 shares of company stock worth $13,562,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $171.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average is $145.94. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

