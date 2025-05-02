T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.1% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $247.00 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.61 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $280.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.39.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

