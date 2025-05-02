The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,035 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.6% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

