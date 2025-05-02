Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $553,572,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Realty Income by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,628,000 after purchasing an additional 811,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

