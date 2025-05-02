Wahed Invest LLC Invests $5.11 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.8% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $239.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 114.97%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

