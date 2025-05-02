Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $947,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after purchasing an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $268.60 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.86.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

