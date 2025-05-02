West Paces Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,009,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,408,000 after acquiring an additional 320,510 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $236,203.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,361,330.94. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,361. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $160.95 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

