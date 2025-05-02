Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $211.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.74. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $229.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

