Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,274,300. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,618 shares of company stock worth $155,887,459. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $280.52 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.00. The company has a market cap of $903.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

