West Paces Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 187.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.71 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

