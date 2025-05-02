Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stake Trimmed by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 46,254 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 931,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,920 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,550 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 68,599 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $46,035,000.
Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $19.98 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
