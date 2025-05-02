Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 820 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,372,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 368,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,950 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

