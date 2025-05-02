Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $624,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,639,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,790,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $459.36 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.43.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

