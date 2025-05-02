Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.54.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $299.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.53. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,600. This represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,999. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.