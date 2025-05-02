Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $721,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,048. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $214,390.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,603.15. The trade was a 12.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.99%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.