Bison Wealth LLC Takes $218,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

KKR stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

