First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Increased to Buy at Glj Research

Glj Research upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $172.37 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $235.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Solar from $237.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.87.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $126.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $262,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,965,287.50. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,197.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,697,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,154,000 after buying an additional 63,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $415,899,000 after buying an additional 262,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,410,000 after buying an additional 223,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in First Solar by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after acquiring an additional 426,797 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

