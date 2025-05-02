JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $46.62 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,942,634.34. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $4,770,884.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,418.21. The trade was a 92.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,334,593 shares of company stock valued at $114,815,021. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,196,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,432,000 after purchasing an additional 676,176 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,777.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 108,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

