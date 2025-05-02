American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,938 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $45,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $220,983,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,425,000 after purchasing an additional 763,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 31.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,075,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,498,000 after purchasing an additional 738,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,603,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,510,000 after purchasing an additional 716,229 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.93 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

