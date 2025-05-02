First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $200.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $245.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $126.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $48,551.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,013.75. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,815. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $2,106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

