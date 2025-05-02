GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $67.67 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

