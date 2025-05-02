Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $238.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.10.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,505.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,590.20. The trade was a 27.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

