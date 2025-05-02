Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 138 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28,529.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after buying an additional 521,802 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,957,000 after buying an additional 408,803 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.64.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $263.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

