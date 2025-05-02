Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

