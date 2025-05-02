Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average of $215.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

