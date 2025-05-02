DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DexCom were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $775,256,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DexCom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after acquiring an additional 710,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $385,367,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,454,000 after acquiring an additional 753,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $132.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $516,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,636.06. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.